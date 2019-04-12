I started playing lacrosse when I was 4, because my brother and sister played. I’ve been playing lacrosse for six years and I love the game. I would love to play for the high school team and maybe one day in college.

Lacrosse is one of the few sports where you don’t stop running. I think I am pretty good at lacrosse. I am a middie (midfielder), so it’s my job to play both offense and defense. I do a lot of running. I am a fast runner, which allows me to beat the defenders sometimes and I can score.

My coaches have me do the faceoffs, which is when two opposing players get low in the center of the field and the referee drops the ball and you fight for possession of the ball to start the game or quarter, or restart play after a goal is scored. I love lacrosse and my team.

Jennifer Hempfling’s fifth-grade class, Canaan Elementary School, Patchogue