This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 65° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 65° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

My lacrosse goal: Playing for Syracuse University

Kidsday reporter Michael Felicetti of Lindenhurst is aiming

Kidsday reporter Michael Felicetti of Lindenhurst is aiming to play lacrosse at Syracuse University. Photo Credit: Felicetti family

By Michael Felicetti  Kidsday Reporter
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Can you imagine being 10 years old and already knowing what college you want to go to? A couple years ago I watched the Syracuse University lacrosse team play a game on TV and I said to myself, “I hope that’s me one day.”

To my surprise, a few weeks later a letter from the Syracuse athletic department appeared in my mailbox. Apparently, a family friend alerted the coaching staff about my ability to play lacrosse. He played lacrosse at Syracuse and after college was drafted to a professional team in Major League Lacrosse. The letter explained how important my grades were. It reminded me that if you have good grades and you play well, you have a chance to be on any team. The saying that I keep in my mind is: head, heart, hustle.

I am a midfielder. My dad also played, so we love lacrosse in my family. This is why I work hard to keep my head in the game as well as in the classroom. My Syracuse University dream can come true.

By Michael Felicetti  Kidsday Reporter
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Family

Make a noise or roar at Hasbro's new Walmart's 'Chosen by Kids' top toy list of 2017
Hundreds of custom and collectible cars -- from Stop by a car show, more LI weekend fun
Bosco Chocolate Bar (Praim) Remember Bosco Syrup's famous Classic candy we love
Fingerlings Baby Monkeys hang onto your finger and Sold out! 17 toys you'll be scrambling for this year
Nameberry.com takes a look at the most popular Most popular baby names: 1900-today
Best Friends Ava Ahlstrand & Mckenna Cash dressed See how LIers spent their Halloween
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE