Can you imagine being 10 years old and already knowing what college you want to go to? A couple years ago I watched the Syracuse University lacrosse team play a game on TV and I said to myself, “I hope that’s me one day.”

To my surprise, a few weeks later a letter from the Syracuse athletic department appeared in my mailbox. Apparently, a family friend alerted the coaching staff about my ability to play lacrosse. He played lacrosse at Syracuse and after college was drafted to a professional team in Major League Lacrosse. The letter explained how important my grades were. It reminded me that if you have good grades and you play well, you have a chance to be on any team. The saying that I keep in my mind is: head, heart, hustle.

I am a midfielder. My dad also played, so we love lacrosse in my family. This is why I work hard to keep my head in the game as well as in the classroom. My Syracuse University dream can come true.