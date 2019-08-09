TODAY'S PAPER
Lacrosse tournaments offer players a chance for more competition

Kidsday reporter Kylie McGovern of Carle Place High

Kidsday reporter Kylie McGovern of Carle Place High School playing lacrosse. Photo Credit: McGovern family

By Kylie McGovern Kidsday Reporter
Travel lacrosse has become very popular over the past few years. On Long Island there are many different teams for boys and girls. There are teams for all types of players.

Many states host tournaments of all different types. Some tournaments are for more advanced players and some are for teams looking for extra competition.

Lacrosse has become so popular that teams from all over the country come to these tournaments. Some lacrosse tournaments are for college recruiters to come and watch the games. Others are for winning and getting something after it, like a medal or a T-shirt that says "champions."

The recruiting tournaments are usually for high school players, and the ones that normally end with a champion are for the younger kids. In some lacrosse tournaments you play four games, and if you win all four games you get to advance into the championship game. If you lose one game, then you have to play in the semifinals. If you lose more than one game, you will not play in the championship game.

Cherie Gisondi's ninth-grade English class, Carle Place High School

