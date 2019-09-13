At this shelter, you can be an animal's Last Hope

Last Hope Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Center is an animal shelter right across the street from my school, Wantagh Middle School. During the day, when the dogs are being walked outside by volunteers, we can often hear them barking when we are in our classrooms.

If you are 12 or older, you can volunteer to walk and care for these animals. Kidsday reporter Emma Priest dropping off pillows and blankets at Last Hope Animal Shelter. Photo Credit: Priest family

Last Hope houses many dogs and some cats and kittens. It's a no-kill shelter, which means that no matter how long a dog or cat is there, they will never put the animal to sleep. Many of the dogs at the shelter are pit bulls or big dogs. They get sent to the shelter by families that can’t take care of them anymore. All of these dogs and cats are up for adoption. If you are 12 or older, you can volunteer to walk and care for these animals at the center.

Once or twice a year, my family and I go through our old pillows, blankets and stuffed animals, and we take a trip to the shelter to donate them. It feels really nice to know that the dogs and cats are safe, warm and well-cared for each day at Last Hope.

Info: 3300 Beltagh Ave., Wantagh, lasthopeanimalrescue.org

Valentina Gatti and Bonnie Hersch’s sixth-grade class, Wantagh Middle School