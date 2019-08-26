Fishing on a charter boat? I'm hooked

In the summer I have been lucky enough to go on one of Long Island’s fantastic fishing boats, the Laura Lee out of Captree. We caught some sea bass.

If you are lucky enough to catch a fish, then you need to look at its size. If it is too small, you would have to throw it back into the water. If not, you get to keep it and bring it home.

If you want to learn how to work a fishing pole, it helps to know someone who fishes. Maybe you could ask a family member or a friend. If they can teach you how to work a fishing pole, then you keep repeating the same process over and over every time you fish.

Here are some basics. First, you have to drop the line into the water. The next thing to do is feel for tugs. Tugging on the line could mean you got a fish. If you actually catch a fish, then reel it in (this means to pull it in). On the boat, one of the workers will come around and let you know if it’s a keeper or if you need to throw it back into the water.

When you are done fishing, you put the fishing pole in a little holder on the boat. The person driving the boat has a monitor, which indicates if there are more fish in the area. If the captain of the boat is satisfied with the amount of fish, you can fish in that area. When the captain blows the horn, that means it is time to move to the next area to fish in.

You may think fishing isn’t a sport that girls usually do. But, I love it, and it is nice to know that girls can fish, too. I can’t wait to go fishing again.

Angela Mile's fourth-grade class, Jericho Elementary School, Centereach