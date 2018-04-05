For as long as I can remember, I have loved anything to do with tractors and lawn mowers. Since I was little, I would tell people I wanted to be “a lawn mower guy” when I grew up. When our landscaping company would come and do our lawn, I would just sit by the window and watch. I got an idea to start my own lawn care business. For my birthday I asked for a lawn mower. A few weeks later it was my birthday, and when I got home from a fishing trip, I saw a lawn mower in the driveway.

“I actually got a lawn mower!” I said to myself.

The next day I got to cut my lawn for the first time ever. It was so much fun. It was my dream to cut my lawn, and I look forward to cutting my lawn every week. Two weeks later, I got a weed trimmer. My Papa took me to get it. I bought it with my own money. A month later I got a backpack leaf blower. It works great. Every week I cut my lawn, I get paid $20.

The next time I went to school I told some of my friends my idea, and they said they wanted to join. The next day we all got together to plan what we are going to do in the business. They all wanted a certain job. I said that they can have whatever job is open that day.

That is how my lawn care business started. I can’t wait for my first job. It’s going to be so much fun. Hopefully none of my equipment stalls and breaks. That will not be good at all.

Brian Harvey’s sixth-grade class, Minnesauke Elementary School, East Setauket