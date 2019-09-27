TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Morning
SEARCH
63° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Our Wall of Thanks for grown-ups who make a difference

Kidsday reporters Aaliyah Davis, left, and Giana Torres

Kidsday reporters Aaliyah Davis, left, and Giana Torres at their Wall of Thanks at Lawrence Elementary School. Photo Credit: Jean Mahland

By Aaliyah Davis and Giana Torres Kidsday Reporters
Print

We are writing about our school’s Wall of Thanks.

This is a schoolwide project that we start in the beginning of each year. The Wall of Thanks is near the main office in our school, Lawrence Elementary School. We created the Wall of Thanks because we give thanks to all the grown-ups that help us each day. Every kid in grade three, four and five chooses one person to write about. Some kids write about their classroom teachers or the aides that help out in their classroom. You can also write about the principal or the gym teacher or art teacher.

We have two teachers in our classroom and we both wrote about them. Giana wrote, “I am thankful for Ms. Mahland and Ms. Mor for teaching me all these things.”

Aaliyah wrote, “Ms. Mar and Ms. Mahland are the best teachers ever!”

Lawrence Elementary School is lucky to have so many great teachers!

Jean Mahland and Sharon Mor’s fourth-grade class, Lawrence Elementary School

By Aaliyah Davis and Giana Torres Kidsday Reporters

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Lido Boulevard, Lido Beach, 516-571-7701, nwsdy.li/nickbeach. Hours- Daily: Where to skateboard, in-line skate on LI
Caitlin Watters, 13, of Bethpage, works together with 11 ‘Escape’ rooms for families on LI
Unbox the Poopsie Rainbow doll to find more Amazon's 25 most anticipated toys for the holidays
Preservation Long Island in partnership with The best family fall festivals on LI
Come on down and try your luck for The 'Price is Right Live,' more LI fun this week
On Sept. 14, families talked about spending quality Fun things to do on LI: Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search