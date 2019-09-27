TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Morning
SEARCH
63° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

My scrapbook full of memories

By Samara Gray Kidsday Reporter
Print

When we were fourth-graders, we all made scrapbooks that we added to each month to help us remember why our fourth-grade school year was so special. Each month, our teachers would take our picture. Then we'd write about all the exciting things we did that month.

Kidsday reporter Samara Gray with her scrapbook.

'We love our fourth-grade memories.'

-- KIDSDAY REPORTER SAMARA GRAY
 

Photo Credit: Jean Mahland

We also get to decorate our pages each month with stickers. The first picture was taken on the first day of school. I wrote about my new friends and we got to use rainbow stickers. My favorite memory happened in November. The whole school went to Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan to see the Rockettes. We took a class picture at Radio City for that month and put our ticket stub with it on the page for that month.

I would recommend doing this in your class. We love our fourth-grade memories. Hope you enjoy doing this in your classroom because I did. With the school year less than a month old, you have lots of great memories to make. 

Jean Mahland and Sharon Mor’s fourth-grade class, Lawrence Elementary School

By Samara Gray Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Lido Boulevard, Lido Beach, 516-571-7701, nwsdy.li/nickbeach. Hours- Daily: Where to skateboard, in-line skate on LI
Caitlin Watters, 13, of Bethpage, works together with 11 ‘Escape’ rooms for families on LI
Unbox the Poopsie Rainbow doll to find more Amazon's 25 most anticipated toys for the holidays
Preservation Long Island in partnership with The best family fall festivals on LI
Come on down and try your luck for The 'Price is Right Live,' more LI fun this week
On Sept. 14, families talked about spending quality Fun things to do on LI: Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search