My scrapbook full of memories

When we were fourth-graders, we all made scrapbooks that we added to each month to help us remember why our fourth-grade school year was so special. Each month, our teachers would take our picture. Then we'd write about all the exciting things we did that month.

'We love our fourth-grade memories.' -- KIDSDAY REPORTER SAMARA GRAY

Photo Credit: Jean Mahland

We also get to decorate our pages each month with stickers. The first picture was taken on the first day of school. I wrote about my new friends and we got to use rainbow stickers. My favorite memory happened in November. The whole school went to Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan to see the Rockettes. We took a class picture at Radio City for that month and put our ticket stub with it on the page for that month.

I would recommend doing this in your class. We love our fourth-grade memories. Hope you enjoy doing this in your classroom because I did. With the school year less than a month old, you have lots of great memories to make.

Jean Mahland and Sharon Mor’s fourth-grade class, Lawrence Elementary School