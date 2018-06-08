Do you have a special club in your school that helps others? At our school, we do. We have Leader’s Club. Leader’s Club is a club for fifth graders, and our gym teachers run it. It is so much fun.

We run a lot of the school activities — for example, a toy drive. The gym teachers handed out flyers to each class. Kids from the Leader’s Club went around to every class and collected the toys people brought in. We then bagged all the toys, separated them, and sent them to kids in need.

Another thing we did was the Souper Bowl. It happened right around the Super Bowl. Similar to the toy drive, the event collectors went around every morning, but this time to collect soup. Each time you brought in a can of soup, it was considered a vote, and you could vote for either Patriots or Eagles. In our school, the Eagles won the Souper Bowl by a lot — more than 300 votes. We then donated those to a food pantry nearby. This also made us feel good knowing they would go to people who needed food.

To get into the Leader’s Club you have to write an essay explaining how you’re a leader and are responsible to do the activities we do. Each month or so, we switch our jobs, like bus sign holders, book buddies and event collectors. We also get to go down to the gym and help out the gym teachers during kindergarten and first grade gym periods.

This club is the best. It is a very nice part of our school, and it revolves around kindness and helping others.

Jennifer DeCarlo and Robyn Grieco’s fifth-grade class, Nokomis Elementary School, Holbrook