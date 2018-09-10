Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Morning
59° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Helping Dad fix cars and trucks teaches me real-life lessons

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Joseph Malossi, Sayville

By David Bailey Kidsday Reporter
Print

Going once . . . going twice . . . sold to the highest bidder! And, with the drop of a hammer, my work begins. I help my dad fix cars such as Mustangs and pickup trucks that he has picked up at auctions.

I love helping, and sometimes there is money for me after the work is done. I like earning money because I can buy my own stuff, but the life lessons I learn from my dad are truly important.

Throughout the years, I’ve learned how to change a tire, change oil and many more things that I will need to know in the real world. I am happy with the experience I get when working side-by-side with my dad. My dad knows everything about cars and trucks.

I feel lucky to be able to help him and learn from him. After all, whether I’m working on a car, playing sports or watching TV, I love spending time with family the most.

Allison Krieb and Mike MacKenzie’s sixth-grade class, Longwood Middle School, Middle Island

By David Bailey Kidsday Reporter

More Family

Fingerlings Hugs from WowWee have extra-long arms perfect Walmart's 'Top Rated by Kids' holiday toy list of 2018
One of the rainy day activities for kids 20 rainy day activities for families on LI
Joanne Chae, 1, of Hicksville, carries a pumpkin 40 family fall festivals on LI
Halloween season kicks off with the glow of 32 spooktacular things for families to do on LI
"Hibachi" is one of the items is one Classic LI restaurants your kids will like
Adventureland, located in Farmingdale, is a favorite among 50 places every LI family should check out