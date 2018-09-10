Going once . . . going twice . . . sold to the highest bidder! And, with the drop of a hammer, my work begins. I help my dad fix cars such as Mustangs and pickup trucks that he has picked up at auctions.

I love helping, and sometimes there is money for me after the work is done. I like earning money because I can buy my own stuff, but the life lessons I learn from my dad are truly important.

Throughout the years, I’ve learned how to change a tire, change oil and many more things that I will need to know in the real world. I am happy with the experience I get when working side-by-side with my dad. My dad knows everything about cars and trucks.

I feel lucky to be able to help him and learn from him. After all, whether I’m working on a car, playing sports or watching TV, I love spending time with family the most.

Allison Krieb and Mike MacKenzie’s sixth-grade class, Longwood Middle School, Middle Island