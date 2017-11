This Lego City set, 4 x 4 Response Unit (No. 60165), comes with 347 pieces. There is a lot to build, like a truck and a boat. The rescue boat is on a trailer that the truck pulls. This set also comes with Lego people, too.

It was really fun to build the different vehicles and play with them. I think kids ages 7 to 12 will like it best. This is good for older kids who have more experience building, reading and following directions.

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5