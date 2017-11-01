This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
The Lego City Undercover video game is a blast to play

Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Games

By Michael Fiocco  Kidsday Reporter
I just checked out the PS 4 Lego City Undercover video game (WB Games). In this game, you play as Chase McCain, a policeman who once brought the evil man Rex Fury to justice. However, now, Rex Fury is back and running wild in Lego City. So it’s your job to chase down Rex Fury again.

In this game you can ride in cars and wear a unique suit, such as the Space Man suit, the Robber suit, and the Farmer suit.

Also, with each suit comes a unique tool. The Space Man has a laser gun, the Robber has a color gun and the Farmer has a watering can.

There are also super bricks that you must acquire to progress through the game. The graphics and voices are outstanding. It’s like you’re watching “The Lego Movie” over and over again.

By Michael Fiocco  Kidsday Reporter
