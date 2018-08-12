Lego Live came to Manhattan! Every kid loves Legos, right? We think it is the best for boys and girls. Even parents had fun with Legos.

There were life-size characters made from Legos. There was a car made out of Legos. When Anthony went there, he was able to have photos taken with Star Wars and Ninjago models. It was the best day!

Everyone should go to Lego Live the next time it comes around. Even if you can’t get to Lego Live, we think visiting a Lego store in Roosevelt Field or Rockefeller Center is almost as exciting and fun.

Meredith Marin’s fourth-grade class, Birch Lane Elementary School, Massapequa Park