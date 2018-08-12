TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Morning
73° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Lego Live: A great show

Kidsday reporter Anthony Zaino at Lego Live in

Kidsday reporter Anthony Zaino at Lego Live in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Zaino family

By Kailey Lanning and Anthony Zaino Kidsday Reporters
Print

Lego Live came to Manhattan! Every kid loves Legos, right? We think it is the best for boys and girls. Even parents had fun with Legos.

There were life-size characters made from Legos. There was a car made out of Legos. When Anthony went there, he was able to have photos taken with Star Wars and Ninjago models. It was the best day!

Everyone should go to Lego Live the next time it comes around. Even if you can’t get to Lego Live, we think visiting a Lego store in Roosevelt Field or Rockefeller Center is almost as exciting and fun.

Meredith Marin’s fourth-grade class, Birch Lane Elementary School, Massapequa Park

By Kailey Lanning and Anthony Zaino Kidsday Reporters

More Family

Country Fair Entertainment (3351 Rte. 112, Medford) features 15 family day trips on Long Island
Kids play in the water, Scotty's Fishing Station, 8 family-friendly waterfront restaurants on LI
It's a miniature--or larger than life--rendition of the 24 back-to-school backpacks
Laura Strobel and the Espey family -- Matthew, 18 things you didn't know about Adventureland
Your Mother's House Kitchen & Bar (2349 Jericho 24 places where kids eat free on LI
Splish Splash (2549 Splish Splash Dr., Calverton) is 50 places every LI family should check out