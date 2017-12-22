TODAY'S PAPER
Lego Marvel Super Heroes Thor vs. Hulk: Arena Clash review

Kidsday reporter Declan Sekavec assembled Lego's Thor vs.

Kidsday reporter Declan Sekavec assembled Lego's Thor vs. Hulk: Arena Clash set. Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By Declan Sekavec Kidsday Reporter
My Lego Marvel Super Heroes Thor vs. Hulk: Arena Clash set (No. 76088) was only 492 pieces (some sets can be 2,000!). It includes mini figures Thor, Loki, Grandmaster and a Sakaarian Guard, plus a big Hulk. It also comes with the arena, which has a throne and seat, two swords, a staff, ax and hammer. The arena has a gate that slides open, a place to hide the weapons, and a prison cell.

I have never been a huge fan of Marvel, but building this set was actually fun. It is great for anyone who likes to build. You can follow the instructions or use your imagination. The instructions are easy and pretty straightforward. The end result of Legos is truly amazing. It is so cool to see your set come to life.

I think this set is great way to entertain yourself on a rainy day or when you are bored. You have to devote a lot of time and often a lot of money, but I think it is worth it.

I think Lego had the right idea with this toy.

Ages: 5 to 14

Rating: 3.5 smiles out of 5

