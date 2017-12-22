We built the Lego set Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (No. 71042). This ship is made up of 2,294 pieces. It is supposed to model the ghost ship from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies.

It is very frustrating to build. As experienced Lego builders, we found that the instructions were not very clear, and it was hard to tell what goes where. This ship is a model and too fragile to play with all the time. If you play with it and you are not careful, you will probably break the ship. The pieces are also very small and easy to lose.

After you do build it, the ship does look pretty good. We had high expectations for this ship, but it didn’t live up to them.

Ages: 12 and older

Rating: 3 smiles out of 5