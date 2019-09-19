Dad time is Lego time

If you had a collection, what would it be? I have a huge collection of Legos.

Let’s start from the beginning: The collection started off as one little Lego set when my dad was 6 in 1986. It was a birthday gift when he still was living in Puerto Rico. As he got older, he bought more Legos and kept building. One thing was for sure: He had building fever. But when he went to college, he stopped. Then he started again. Shortly after, he had a total of 54 sets.

The collection started off as one little Lego set when my dad was 6 in 1986. Kidsday reporter Nathaniel Cortes and his dad, Carlos Cortes, with their Lego creations. Photo Credit: Cortes family

When I was 4, I got my first Lego set. Each year we get about 40 sets. You might think, that’s not a lot, but it is. By the time I turned 9, we had over 115 sets. Then one year later, that year, we got more than 50 new Lego sets. Even though last year was our least number of sets with 32, we now have more than 200 sets. We keep them on display all the time and make them high enough to keep them away from the little kids.

This past Christmas, I got my biggest set ever called the Lego Voltron. The set number is 21311 with 16 bags and 2,321 pieces which are made up of lions from Voltron. This year, we’ve started our yearly collection with one new set.

Valentina Gatti and Bonnie Hersch’s sixth-grade class, Wantagh Middle School