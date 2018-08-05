Every summer my family and I make a lemonade stand. We make the lemonade, build the stand and buy or make doughnuts to sell also.

Making or buying the doughnuts is my favorite part because they are delicious and beautiful, too. We make or buy doughnuts with good designs and sometimes we make our own designs on them.

Our lemonade is very good and sweet. I like lemonade because it can be sour or sweet, and is so refreshing!

A lemonade and doughnut cost $2. Lemonade stands are fun, and I hope my tradition will inspire you to have one, too. It is also a fun way to meet others in your neighborhood.

Carol Chisan and Donna Haakonson’s fourth-grade class, William Floyd Elementary School, Shirley