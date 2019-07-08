TODAY'S PAPER
Here's how you can set up your best lemonade stand ever

Photo Credit: Kidsday illustration / Courtney Crimmins

By Courtney Crimmins Kidsday Reporter
If you want your lemonade stand to be successful this summer, you have to plan it out.

First, you need to get a table and decorate it with cute and colorful signs that say "Lemonade," and add your own touch to make it stand out! Remember to make the letters in big, bold writing to grab people’s attention as they pass by.

Then get your friends to help. It’s more fun with people than being alone. After that, you can start by making lemonade. The more the better. Make sure your lemonade is fresh and cold, or have ice, because on a nice hot day people will want it to be refreshing.

After you are all set with the lemonade, you should play music to grab people’s attention. If you can, you should get some candy to give out to the little kids. Oh, also you may get hot, so having a fan isn’t a bad idea.

If you earn enough money you can get more supplies for your next epic lemonade stand. I hope this helped you get the perfect idea of a lemonade stand.

Michelle Indrieri’s fifth-grade class, St. Anne's School, Garden City

