With our lemonade stand, we raise money to help others

Photo Credit: Kidsday illustration / Leila Rinaldi

By Kayla Bulzomi Kidsday Reporter
Have you ever been sick? Well, if you have, it’s bad, right? That’s what I thought when I was sick.

But when I felt better, I knew cancer was worse and it doesn’t go away for a while. Sad, right? Imagine being sick every day of your life. So my friend Karen and I thought about it for a long time before we actually did it, but we ran a lemonade stand to raise money for cancer.

First we went to Karen’s house and we got a few boxes from around her house to make our lemonade stand.  We started with one customer every 10 minutes ... but then we got three people every five minutes. At one point we ran out of lemonade. So we took turns filling the lemonade.

Can you guess what happened next? We got a tip! Then we got some more and more. We were so happy, we were like, thank you, thank you, and thank you. Karen and I were amazed. We raised $100, and we donated it to St. Jude!

We’ve been doing this for three years, and we still love doing it. The first person who bought from us has a daughter with cancer. So we said, “Oh, my, we’re so sorry.”

That’s a little about our lemonade stand.

Patricia Alberti’s fourth-grade class, Joseph A. Edgar Intermediate School, Rocky Point

