We got moving to help a needy family

Credit: Kidsday illustration / Jamie Wisnewski, Kings Park

Credit: Kidsday illustration / Jamie Wisnewski, Kings Park

By Olivia Calfapietra and Tristan Knott Kidsday Reporters
For the past five years, we have been having a Let’s Get Moving challenge. All the students at Duffield Elementary School are challenged to log their exercise for one week.

After we log our daily exercise, our reward is that we get to watch our teachers play volleyball against each other. The students are given the opportunity to be refs, line judges and the scorekeepers. One student is also selected to sing the national anthem, too. This year, the Pink Ladies team won. We were rooting for the Trolls because that’s the team our teacher was on.

It is a fun night. The teachers dress up, and the community comes out to show support. To get into the event, families were asked to bring donations of canned goods. All the donations, as well as the profits from the snacks, were donated to a family in the community that lost its home due to a fire.

Tracey Kramer’s fourth-grade class, Helen B. Duffield Elementary School, Ronkonkoma

