Squishies have been really popular lately worldwide! They are fun to look at, play and decorate your room or desk at school. Some collectors post videos on YouTube such as “So kawaii squishies” and “Purple banana 25!” and they are really funny and fun to watch. Make your own videos, too!

advertisement | advertise on newsday

If you watch Squishies videos, the term Kawaii comes up. Kawaii means items that are cute like Squishies. Some brands I prefer are Kiibru, iBloom, Puni Maru, Kawaii Squishy and Areedy!

You can find them almost everywhere toys are sold and look at them online: sillysquishies.com