A letter to Future Me

Dear Future Me,

How are you? All things considered, I am doing great. Currently, I am finishing eighth-grade and I enjoy music and writing. Throughout high school, I hope to meet new people, make new friends, do well in all of my classes, travel to lots of new places and try many new things. I only fear bees right now, so hopefully I'll overcome that. There will surely be less trivial things to fear as I finish high school.

Have I figured out what I want to do with my life? Where am I going for college? Am I staying in New York or will I venture away from home? How is everyone in my immediate family? How are my friends, whether we have drifted or stayed close after all these years? On a lighter note, have I found a new favorite book that surpasses "Divergent"? How about a new sport I enjoy? Do I still like to run? How many types of ice cream have I tried? Hopefully many.

With any luck, I will stop procrastinating, and begin waking up earlier on the weekend. Besides the changes I anticipate making, I like various things about myself now such as being uninterested in what anyone else has to say about me and rarely worrying.

Finally, as said by Mahatma Gandhi, “The future depends on what we do in the present.” So, future self, I hope I make you proud. — Emily

Clara Villani’s Newspaper Club, Brother Joseph C. Fox Latin School, Kellenberg, Uniondale

.