TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Morning
SEARCH
57° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

A letter to Future Me

Credit: Kidsday illustration / Caitlin Hanratty

Credit: Kidsday illustration / Caitlin Hanratty

By Emily Carroll Kidsday Reporter
Print

Dear Future Me,

How are you? All things considered, I am doing great. Currently, I am finishing eighth-grade and I enjoy music and writing. Throughout high school, I hope to meet new people, make new friends, do well in all of my classes, travel to lots of new places and try many new things. I only fear bees right now, so hopefully I'll overcome that. There will surely be less trivial things to fear as I finish high school.

Have I figured out what I want to do with my life? Where am I going for college? Am I staying in New York or will I venture away from home? How is everyone in my immediate family? How are my friends, whether we have drifted or stayed close after all these years? On a lighter note, have I found a new favorite book that surpasses "Divergent"? How about a new sport I enjoy? Do I still like to run? How many types of ice cream have I tried? Hopefully many.

With any luck, I will stop procrastinating, and begin waking up earlier on the weekend. Besides the changes I anticipate making, I like various things about myself now such as being uninterested in what anyone else has to say about me and rarely worrying.

Finally, as said by Mahatma Gandhi, “The future depends on what we do in the present.” So, future self, I hope I make you proud. — Emily

Clara Villani’s Newspaper Club, Brother Joseph C. Fox Latin School, Kellenberg, Uniondale

.

By Emily Carroll Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Dickey's Barbecue Pit (305 Rockaway Tpke., Lawrence)ON 24 places where kids eat free on LI
There are many family-friendly hiking trails on Long 10 best hiking trails for families on LI
Activities at the Long Island Apple Festival at The best family fall festivals on LI
Inspired by the Neftlix original series "True and New family shows, movies streaming on Netflix this month
This Target exclusive collection of 12-inch action figures Target reveals top holiday toys of 2019
Country Fair Entertainment (3351 Rte. 112, Medford) features 15 family day trips on Long Island
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search