Parents seem to have a lot to say to us about what we do, from what we eat to who we are friends with and even our bedtimes. But have you ever given your parents advice? Our class did a survey to find out if students ever give advice to their parents.
I surveyed seven classes, and out of 158 students asked, 59 students said yes, they have given Mom and Dad advice, and 99 said no, they wouldn’t dare! Examples of the kinds of advice that students gave are:
- Driving advice
- What type of car to buy
- To stop fighting and talk things out
- How to plan a party
- What clothes to wear
