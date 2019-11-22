TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Morning
SEARCH
51° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Exploring the Liberty Science Center

Kidsday reporter Katelyn Thomas at Liberty Science Center.

Kidsday reporter Katelyn Thomas at Liberty Science Center. Credit: Thomas family

By Katelyn Thomas Kidsday Reporter
Print

The Liberty Science Center in New Jersey was so much fun!

When you walk in and look up, you will be able to see something in the ceiling that expands and then closes up over and over again. It was so cool, but that was just the beginning. We went to two shows. The first show was a laser light show and the second was about planes. There was a room with a bunch of knobs that you were able to turn and see them change into different colors. This will help you make a bunch of different designs and patterns.

There was a room where you are able to make giant bubbles and an area where you can find out how much damage an earthquake can do. One of my favorite sections let you go on floating lily pads. 

That's only some of what I can tell you about the Liberty Science Center, but there is so much more to do.

Info: lsc.org

Nancy Feinstein’s Girls on the Run Club, Williston Park

By Katelyn Thomas Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

This 100-piece pinata includes Frozen Raven and Ice Sold out! Toys you'll be scrambling for this year
Time to take a spin around Jones Beach See the Jones Beach holiday lights, more LI fun this week
Each collectible house comes with two Nanable figures Fun stocking stuffers for kids, adults
A new movie about Fred Rogers' life -- LI 5-year-olds critique 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood'
The Montauk Point Lighthouse's 6th annual lighting ceremony, Montauk Lighthouse lights up
Families travel via trolley (must be age two 21 ways to enjoy the holiday season on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search