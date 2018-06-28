Over the past few summers, I have participated in the library program Battle of the Books. This is a reading and “Jeopardy!”-style competition that the libraries throughout Suffolk County can participate in. It is for students entering grades six to nine, and takes place during the summer.

Every team will read a total of eight books, and the competition will see which team knows the most details about the books read. The books they choose generally are one “bookish” book (such as “Book Scavenger” by Jennifer Chambliss Bertman), one sports book (“QB 1” by Mike Lupica), two fantasy books (“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by J.K. Rowling), one adventure book (“Alex Rider: Stormbreaker” by Alex Horowitz) and a realistic fiction book (“Schooled” by Gordon Korman). They try to pick books that people will enjoy and are school-aged.

I did this for the first time at the end of my sixth-grade year, and I enjoyed it so much that I did the program again this past summer. It was a lot of fun being part of the team and reading the books. Everyone had fun and there was a lot of competition when we were practicing. The coach was really nice and we all had a lot of fun together. We would all help each other and encourage each other to try our hardest. When we made it to the finals, we were all excited and wanted to get a win for Half Hollow Hills. Even though we didn’t get first place, the experience was amazing.

I recommend doing this program for anybody who likes reading and being a part of the team. Hopefully, new participants have as much fun as I did.

Elisa Brosnan and Marybeth Clark’s writing and art club, West Hollow Middle School, Melville