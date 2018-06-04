A Little Free Library is something that will last forever in people’s hearts. It is a neighborhood book exchange where anyone can take a book or leave a book, and anyone can make one.

It all started when Todd H. Bol built the first one in 2009. He inspired others, and soon he started fostering other little free libraries all around the world.

We made our own and put it at a local food pantry for people to enjoy. After the owner of the food pantry gave us the permission to build it, we were excited. We bought a white shelf and were excited to customize it in our own way. We started coming up with ideas, and first we were going to splatter paint in all different colors. After we were done we agreed on the galaxy theme and started painting it. We then registered to join the Little Free Library organization.

We decided to do it because we knew it would help our community and strengthen reading skills. Also we knew that people who come to the food pantry to get food don’t have much money, and they definitely don’t have money for books. Anybody who donates food can donate books there, too.

We are so happy we did the Little Free Library, and we are definitely doing more in the future. It is also good knowing that we are doing something good and helping others.

You can read Todd’s story at littlefreelibrary.org

Jennifer DeCarlo and Robyn Grieco’s fifth-grade class, Nokomis Elementary School, Holbrook