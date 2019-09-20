Libraries are so much than just books.

The Mattituck-Laurel Library is a fun place to go because there are so many books there and you can use a 3D printer in the kids section. Also, in the kids section you can color and you can leave your younger sibling in the toys section so you are not bothered while you’re doing something. You can do your homework are the Mattituck Library, too. The three things I almost always do: my homework, drawing and using the 3D printer. I think this library is better than other libraries because there are lots of things to do. They have an adult, teen and kids calendar that is filled with so many great things to keep you busy and have fun. Go with your friends or make some new friends. You should check out the Mattituck Library or a library near you!

Info: 13900 Main Rd., Mattituck. mattitucklaurellibrary.org

Tami Koller’s fourth-grade class, Aquebogue Elementary School