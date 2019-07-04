I think the Sag Harbor Library is one of the best libraries to visit. They have a giant children’s area with toys, games and lots of books. They have cozy beanbag chairs to sit on and quiet areas to read.

There are tons of good books and series to read. I would recommend “The Land of Stories,” “Magic Tree House” and “Harry Potter” series. If the library doesn’t have the book you want, all you have to do is ask, then they will ask other libraries or order the book.

During the summer, it is not always going to be sunny and nice, or you just might want a break from all the outdoor activities, and this is the place to go.

The library has a reading project for kids. Those up to second grade have to read 20 picture books. Kids above second grade have to read 10 chapter books. You are also given a reading log and bag, and all you need to do is sign up. After you sign up, you are given a bag that you can color. Every year, the library comes up with a different theme. Last year the theme was Reading Rocks. After every book you read, you get a prize. When you are finished with all the books you had to read, you get prizes and a medal.

If you need to finish work on a computer, or you want to play on an iPad or even play a board game, the library will let you take out a Chromebook, board game or iPad.

There are tons of fun things to do at the library that don't just have to do with books, such as coding every Thursday, and you can pull DNA out of a strawberry. The library used to be located on Water Street in Sag Harbor, but is now across the street from the Sag Harbor Whaling & Historical Museum. The library has three floors, and the librarians are very helpful and nice. I would always recommend the library to someone who is bored, looking for a good book or needing to finish work. Also this summer there are two new books coming out, “Little Apocalypse” by Katherine Sparrow and “Scouts” by Shannon Greenland. Both books are amazing.

The proper name of the library is the John Jermain Memorial Library. According to a book called "Mrs. Russell Sage" about the life of Margaret Olivia Slocum Sage, she paid for the library as well as the high school and a park. The library she named for her grandfather, Maj. John Jermain, who fought in the Revolutionary War, and the high school was named for another ancestor, Abraham Pierson.

Info: 201 Main St., Sag Harbor, johnjermain.org

Eileen Caulfield and Tara O'Malley's sixth-grade class, Pierson Middle School, Sag Harbor