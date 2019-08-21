My family and I volunteer for a nonprofit organization called the Lighthouse Mission. The mission is a Christian organization that does weekly food drives and outreach. Each outreach begins with a five-minute sermon. Then people can come and take food from the boxes and bins. We also hand out books and games.

We usually volunteer in Bellport, where we help hand out food and games. Lighthouse Mission also hosts free movie nights. They supply hot dogs, soda and popcorn. While most people are grateful, there was one lady who was not. This individual saw the food we were giving out and loudly exclaimed, “That’s all you have?” Afterward, my family and I prayed for her because we don’t know what she was going through. But it was still very interesting because we were giving her free food and she complained!

I love volunteering at the Lighthouse Mission because it feels good to help others, and it’s an amazing experience for anyone to have. It’s a great reminder of how blessed I am to have food, money, toys and so many other things I never even think about. If you want to get started in volunteering, you can sign up at thelighthousemission.org.

George Marino’s sixth-grade class, Eastport Elementary School