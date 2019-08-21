TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Morning
SEARCH
77° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Volunteering at the Lighthouse Mission is very fulfilling

Credit: Kidsday staff artist Casey Chung, Wheatley Heights

Credit: Kidsday staff artist Casey Chung, Wheatley Heights

By Zachary Chiuchiolo Kidsday Reporter
Print

My family and I volunteer for a nonprofit organization called the Lighthouse Mission. The mission is a Christian organization that does weekly food drives and outreach. Each outreach begins with a five-minute sermon. Then people can come and take food from the boxes and bins. We also hand out books and games.

We usually volunteer in Bellport, where we help hand out food and games. Lighthouse Mission also hosts free movie nights. They supply hot dogs, soda and popcorn. While most people are grateful, there was one lady who was not. This individual saw the food we were giving out and loudly exclaimed, “That’s all you have?” Afterward, my family and I prayed for her because we don’t know what she was going through. But it was still very interesting because we were giving her free food and she complained!

I love volunteering at the Lighthouse Mission because it feels good to help others, and it’s an amazing experience for anyone to have. It’s a great reminder of how blessed I am to have food, money, toys and so many other things I never even think about. If you want to get started in volunteering, you can sign up at thelighthousemission.org.

George Marino’s sixth-grade class, Eastport Elementary School

By Zachary Chiuchiolo Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Aimei Aige, 4, from Huntington LI kids' unique names and the stories behind them
At Rockville Centre's John A. Anderson Recreation Center, 7 free things to do on LI this summer
The timeless classic "Sleeping Beauty" is performed See an outdoor ballet, more LI fun this week
The new season of "Trolls" brings bigger adventures, New family shows, movies streaming on Netflix this month
Students can show their New York pride with The hottest back-to-school trends
Danial Parveez, 4, plays in the water with 15 family day trips on Long Island
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search