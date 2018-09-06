Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

Kidsday

‘Lights, Camera, Disaster’ reviewed by LI kid

Photo Credit: Scholastic

By Savannah Maresca Kidsday Reporter, 9, Shirley
If you are interested in reading books, check out “Lights, Camera, Disaster,” by Erin Dionne (Scholastic).

This book is about a girl named Hester Greene. She is obsessed with making her own movies and loves using her camera to make them. She keeps failing on tests, quizzes and projects. Mr. Sinclair, a school counselor, comes up with special types of strategies for Hester. Then her parents take away Hester’s camera, and she can have it only over weekends.

Hester learns strategies for doing her schoolwork such as focusing on what she has to do. Her drama teacher says that “you can be the director of your own story.”

Hester starts to get her grades up, and she gets her camera back from her mom and dad. Then she gets to make her own movie, “The Spy Who Bugged Me.” That is Hester Greene being her own director to her own story.

I would recommend this book to kids ages 9 to 12.

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

