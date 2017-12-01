TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 41° Good Evening
Few Clouds 41° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Lightseekers Awakening cards and action figures light up and talk

Kidsday reporters Sarah Gao and Joseph Corrado tested

Kidsday reporters Sarah Gao and Joseph Corrado tested LightSeekers Awakening cards and action figures. Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By Joseph Corrado and Sarah Gao  Kidsday Reporters
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

We tested the Lightseekers Awakening cards and action figures (Tomy). Sarah’s action figure looks like a turtle standing on its legs plus it has weird-looking clothes. It also has a wand with it. It looks like a crab in a shell on a stick.

We think the toy is fantastic because it can light up, talk and can appear on the game Lightseekers. It is very wonderful to play with because it can go wherever we lead it on our iPads. We liked being able to battle bad creatures with it. It is also not hard to play with, but you need an iPad.

We like that besides the action figures and cards, you get to use your imagination.

Ages: 7 and older

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5

By Joseph Corrado and Sarah Gao  Kidsday Reporters
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Family

Soggy Doggy from SpinMaster will have players trying New board games the whole family will love
The house mac 'n cheese at Old Fields Classic LI restaurants your kids will like
Matthew, age 3, and Christopher, age 1, sitting 'Scared of Santa' photos through the years
This was taken at Matts Tree Farm in Share your favorite family memories
Elf relaxing in a crock pot bubble bath He's baaack! 46 creative Elf on the Shelf ideas
There are many great holiday events for families 34 best holiday events for families on LI
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE