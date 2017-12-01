We tested the Lightseekers Awakening cards and action figures (Tomy). Sarah’s action figure looks like a turtle standing on its legs plus it has weird-looking clothes. It also has a wand with it. It looks like a crab in a shell on a stick.

We think the toy is fantastic because it can light up, talk and can appear on the game Lightseekers. It is very wonderful to play with because it can go wherever we lead it on our iPads. We liked being able to battle bad creatures with it. It is also not hard to play with, but you need an iPad.

We like that besides the action figures and cards, you get to use your imagination.

Ages: 7 and older

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5