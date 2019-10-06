This place takes the cake

We met with Nicole Barany the owner of Bake Me A Cake Boutique in Lindenhurst. This is a place where kids can have birthday parties, but also learn how to be creative and have fun at the same time. When you have your party, you get to design your own 7-inch cake in a fun way.

We wanted to know what inspired Nicole to work here, and she told us that her sister, Tara Flood, had an idea that they should open up a cake shop, and they decided to open one. They have been in business for three years.

We like this place a lot and would love to work here, maybe helping out at birthdays and other parties. Nicole told us that we have to be at least 14. She likes the idea, though. Besides helping out at events, she also would be giving young people work experience.

When you have a party here, you can have as many as 22 people in your group. She added that besides baking she really enjoys meeting all of the people and kids that come to her shop. She told us that it can be stressful because you want to make each and every event special for the people having the party. In the end, it is very rewarding.

Nicole added that she can get very creative making a cake, and one of her favorites was a rainbow fish cake. Nicole told us that she hopes to open even more shops in the future.

So, if you have a birthday coming up and if you love baking and having fun, you should go to Bake Me A Cake Boutique. You also get pizza and drinks there, too.

Info: 184 E. Montauk Highway, Lindenhurst. 631-612-0339.

We give this place 5 (out of 5) smiles.

Cara Grace-Nizich’s fifth-grade class, JFK Elementary School, West Babylon