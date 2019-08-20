I read the book “The Line Tender” by Kate Allen (Dutton). The story starts in Rockport, Massachusetts. Helen Everhart, a marine biologist, loves to swim with sharks. Her daughter, Lucy, is an artist and not a fan of the ocean. Her best friend, Fred, constantly studies ocean life, trying to get facts for his and Lucy’s report for school.

Helen dies, unfortunately, while miles away from the coast of Massachusetts. She makes a prediction about the sharks before she dies, and it becomes Lucy and Fred’s mission to finish Helen’s research.

In the end, Lucy’s neighbor, along with her mother’s oldest friend and her emotionally hurt father, are left to help finish the research. Lucy learns about how to track the sharks and the reason they came to Cape Cod. She makes some mistakes along the way but keeps working toward her goal.

This book was amazing. I couldn’t stop reading it and finished it in four days. It provided accurate and interesting information about sharks. It may be advanced for some sixth-grade readers, but I liked the challenge.

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

George Marino's sixth-grade class, Eastport Elementary School