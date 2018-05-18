TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Afternoon
61° Good Afternoon
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

LI kid’s first ride on the railroad

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Kiara Anderson, Stony Brook

By Melissa Koutsis Kidsday Reporter
Print

It was nothing like I thought — I went on a train for the first time into Manhattan.

I have been to the city before but not on a train. I went with five of my friends. We went in a six-seater so we were all together, and that, I thought, was cool. We got to Penn Station at 9 a.m. We went on the train from Wantagh, which took about an hour, and it was a lot of fun!

We were listening to music, but I don’t remember what songs. We went on the train both ways. On the way in, I was riding backward and on the way back to Long Island, I was sitting forward. I must say, I liked going on the train!

Dyanne Case, Melissa Dinkelacker and Janet Nizinski’s fifth-grade class, Northside School, Levittown

By Melissa Koutsis Kidsday Reporter

More Family

One of the rainy day activities for kids 20 rainy day activities for families on LI
Ten Googled Questions for Parenting. How to bathe Top 10 most Googled parenting questions in New York
Rebecca Chustek, 3, of Smithtown, plays at Little Date night? 7 LI places offering drop-off events for kids
Elliana enjoying every little bit of cake!! Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
Cousins excited to explore the fire island lighthouse. Share your favorite family memories
There are many family-friendly hiking trails on Long 10 best hiking trails for families on LI