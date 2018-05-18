It was nothing like I thought — I went on a train for the first time into Manhattan.

I have been to the city before but not on a train. I went with five of my friends. We went in a six-seater so we were all together, and that, I thought, was cool. We got to Penn Station at 9 a.m. We went on the train from Wantagh, which took about an hour, and it was a lot of fun!

We were listening to music, but I don’t remember what songs. We went on the train both ways. On the way in, I was riding backward and on the way back to Long Island, I was sitting forward. I must say, I liked going on the train!

Dyanne Case, Melissa Dinkelacker and Janet Nizinski’s fifth-grade class, Northside School, Levittown