‘Little Big Sister’: Helping a brother in need

The book “Little Big Sister” was a winner of the 2017 Next Generation Indie Book Awards for Children’s Fiction! I helped my mom, Amy B. McCoy, write this book.

Meet 9-year-old Katie, the little sister who feels like a big sister. Her 11-year-old brother, Mikey, has autism. It is a third-grade-level book but anyone can read it. This book is realistic fiction. It is based on something true, but some of the events that take place didn’t actually happen.

In the book, the main character, Katie, has a life just like mine. She has an older brother with autism, and so do I. I feel honored that I am the main character, not only because I am the main character, but also because other kids who have siblings with special needs can relate to this book.

The title of the book is “Little Big Sister” because in age I am the younger sister, but it feels as if I am a big sister to my brother, Matthew. For example, I can sit through a movie, while he needs to be moving around a lot. In “Little Big Sister” the main character’s name is Katie, and her brother’s name is Mikey. The reason we chose those names is that they start with “K” and “M,” same as our names.

If you are looking for a book, I think that this is one of the best books you will ever read. Learn more at littlebigsisterbook.com.

Robyn Madden and Patricia Roberts’ sixth-grade class, Garden City Middle School