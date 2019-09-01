Reading is important at Tuckahoe School. A lot of kids do not have books at home and do not get to visit the library to borrow books. We learned about the Little Free Library program and thought that it was a great idea for our school.

The Little Free Library is a box (like a supersize bird house) that holds books. It sits on a post that is cemented into the ground. Little Free libraries are put around towns and people stop by and take a book home to read or leave one for others to read. Our writers club wanted to put a Little Free Library on our school playground. Then when kids come to the playground, they would be able to take books home to read.

To pay for the Free Little Library at Tuckahoe School, club members applied for and received a grant from Southampton Town’s Youth Bureau. They picked out a white mini library from the Little Free Library website and ordered it using funds from the grant and then asked Tuckahoe School’s Student Council for the additional funds. When the Little Free Library arrived, club members met with the custodians and picked out a spot on our playground. The custodians mounted the Little Free Library and the students filled it with children’s books they had collected.

The club members then made a video explaining what the Little Free Library was and how to use it. The video was shown at Tuckahoe School’s family assembly. They also asked the kids, teachers and parents to count down as they cut the ribbon in the video. Everyone was super excited! Now it is so much fun to visit the Little Free Library and share books to read!

Bonnie Downs and Allison Whittle’s writers club, Tuckahoe School, Southampton