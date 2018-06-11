TODAY'S PAPER
Help animals in need at Little Shelter in Huntington

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Kaylah Bozkurtian, Garden City

By Sarah Tonna Kidsday Reporter
Do you love animals? I do, especially dogs and cats. I have two dogs that I love so much.

Unfortunately, many cats and dogs need homes all over the country. Luckily, we have many shelters in the area, and Little Shelter in Huntington is a great one. They rescue animals from other areas that need their help and give them food and medicine to stay healthy. Then they try to find these animals a new home by having families come and adopt them. They have a list of available cats and dogs on their website: littleshelter.com.

If you are looking for a new family pet, visit this shelter. You can also donate money to help the shelter pay for food and medicine for these animals. You can donate online on their website or send checks to Little Shelter Animal Rescue and Adoption Center, 33 Warner Rd., Huntington.

Maggie Rago’s fifth-grade class, McKenna Elementary School, Massapequa Park

