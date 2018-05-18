TODAY'S PAPER
Security cameras can help prevent crime

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Lingfei Zhao, Syosset

By Kaylee Craft-Almendares Kidsday Reporter
Picture yourself being safe, with less crime. Well, that’s what I’m trying to fix in Levittown. I want people to feel safer, and I think I know how it can be done.

Don’t you think more security cameras in Levittown and other communities would make the neighborhoods better? I think that criminals will learn to stop their bad deeds if we have eyes on them. So let’s get more cameras.

“Halt! You’re under arrest.” Aren’t you sick of hearing that? Officers, don’t you want more time with your family? Also, families of officers, don’t you want to know that your family members are safe? If you really think about it, there is a way. If there’s less crime with more cameras, officers won’t have to chase the criminals. Also, officers won’t get hurt as much as they do. Then maybe their families won’t worry as much.

If we get more cameras, you can see what’s going on everywhere. Also, I bet that there would be a lot of evidence to show at court, too. If we have cameras, the officers will know exactly where to catch the criminals.

Now, if we develop this argument and use some money to get cameras, I believe we can stop many crimes and bring justice to our streets.

Dyanne Case, Melissa Dinkelacker and Janet Nizinski’s fifth-grade class, Northside School, Levittown

