L.O.L. Surprise dolls, Fizz Factory keep us guessing

Kidsday reporters, from left, Abigail Werner, Julia Benasutti, Brooke Santorelli and Angelica Perotta discover the secrets of L.O.L. Surprise dolls and Fizz Factory. Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By Julia Benasutti, Angelica Perotta, Brooke Santorelli and Abigail Werner  Kidsday Reporters
There are two kinds of L.O.L. dolls: Big Sisters and Lil Sisters. We got to test both.

We agree that L.O.L. dolls are super cute. It is adorable how many little outfits and accessories you can collect. Brooke also said it is cool that there are so many dolls to collect. And everything you get for your L.O.L. doll is cute. Abby noticed that the tiara kept falling off her doll, though. Everything is very small, so it can be hard to make things stay on. The dolls are fun to unwrap because everything is a surprise, but that also means that there is a lot of garbage coming from this tiny toy.

We liked the Big Sisters more because they have more items to play with, so they are more fun. It’s good to collect a lot. Then you can mix and match the clothes and accessories.

We also liked the L.O.L. Surprise Fizz Factory. With this you mix ingredients, include any surprise, add glitter and then press into a Fizz ball. When you drop it into water, it fizzes and reveals the surprise. It’s great fun for creative kids.

Ages: 5 and older

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5

