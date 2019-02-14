I am sure you can all agree that going on vacation is super-fun. It can also be super-costly. Families need to think of a way to save money.

One way my family saves money is by driving to a vacation spot. There are eight people in my family, which could get costly if we chose to fly. The last vacation my family went on was a 10-hour trip to North Carolina.

There are many pros and cons about being in a car for 10 hours with eight people. Some pros are: you can do your own thing in a car, you can be more comfortable by lying down and napping, you can blast music or watch a movie, talk with each other without worrying about being quiet and disturbing strangers around you, and you can eat your own food. My family packs tons of snacks and drinks for the trip. On a plane, it is difficult to do these things. The cost to get to our destination by car was about $300 in gas, but if we had flown we would have had to pay about $2,500.

There are also some cons to driving in a car for 10 hours with your family. Some are: you have to deal with your family in a tight space for 10 long hours, and everyone usually starts to fight and scream at each other. While all the screaming is going on, I usually play games on my iPad or phone.

I have never ever been on a plane because my parents want to save money. They prefer to spend the money on vacation, not on getting to the vacation spot. I love just spending time together and having the chance to talk. If you were going on vacation, would you choose to fly or drive?

Cynthia Howe and Stefanie Murphy’s fourth-grade class, RJO Intermediate School, Kings Park