RICOCHET TACTICAL If you like to play with Nerf guns, then check out this place. Ricochet Tactical is an indoor facility in the basement of Tri-County Flea Market that offers Airsoft, Nerf Wars and Bazooka Ball games. It is an exciting and fast-paced way to experience the sports and have a great time. They provide open play. You can have your birthday party there. I tested Bazooka Ball and can say it does not hurt! Info: 3041 Hempstead Tpke., Levittown, 516-581-1620, ricochettactical.com

BAYVILLE ADVENTURE PARK Lots of activities for the family to enjoy, like putt-putt golf, bumper boats, rope climbing, balloon wars and bungee jumping. Bring out your inner Indiana Jones, and that is just the start. You will have the best time here. Info: 8 Bayville Ave., Bayville, 516-624-7433, bayvilleadventurepark.com

THE ADVENTURE PARK AT LONG ISLAND Experience zip lining through a forest. This fantastic recreation park offers zip lining and aerial rope courses for all skills and ages. It is a great place for family fun, Scouts and birthday parties! Info: 75 Colonial Springs Rd., Gate #3, Wheatley Heights, 631-983-3844, longislandadventurepark.org

LASER BOUNCE This family funplex offers bounce houses, laser tag and many arcade games. Check out Ballocity Arena for a fun time, then test your skill on a spy mission. Info: 2710 Hempstead Tpke., Levittown, 516-342-1330, laserbounce.net

JUST ESCAPE This is a very fun place. Just Escape is an escape room adventure. They lock you and your group in a room, and in that room you look for clues to try to escape. Info: 529 Broadway, Massapequa, 516-809-8980, justescapeli.com

Dyanne Case, Melissa Dinkelacker and Janet Nizinski’s fifth-grade class, Northside School, Levittown