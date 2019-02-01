TODAY'S PAPER
We adopted Gray Beauty the seal at the Long Island Aquarium 

Photo Credit: Kidsday illustration / Matias Kalaitzis

By Jenelle Staton Kidsday Reporter
The Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead offered my fourth-grade class the chance to adopt Gray Beauty the seal. Gray Beauty has been at the aquarium for years and years.

 Gray Beauty is dark gray with spots on her belly, and she is blind in both eyes. The Riverhead Foundation for Marine Research and Preservation had been taking good care of this seal.  Gray Beauty used to live outside, in the front of the aquarium. She now lives in the harbor seal exhibit because she cannot be released back into the wild.

It cost $30 to adopt Gray Beauty, which helps in her care (we don't get to keep her in our classroom). We raised the money by collecting recyclable water bottles.  

Someday you should go to the Long Island Aquarium and also adopt a sea creature.  Don’t forget to say hello to Gray Beauty when you visit!

To find out what's going on at the aquarium, visit online at longislandaquarium.com

Tara Dungate and Veronica Weeks' fifth-grade class, Bretton Woods Elementary School, Hauppauge

