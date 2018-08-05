TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island Aquarium always has something fishy going on

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Matt Faraci, Sayville

By Nelson Amandola Kidsday Reporter
Where can you see and interact with marine life all year-round? The Long Island Aquarium and Exhibition Center, of course! This aquarium is on the East End in Riverhead.

There are so many marine life exhibits to enjoy. My personal favorite is the shark exhibit. You can actually get up close with these amazing creatures, and if you’re brave enough, you can take a dive down deep in a shark cage!

There are indoor and outdoor and many interactive exhibits. You can see penguins, sea lions, otters, alligators and so much more. So get out and about and enjoy a trip to the aquarium. It’s at 431 E. Main St., Riverhead. Look online at longislandaquarium.com

Carol Chisan and Donna Haakonson’s fourth-grade class, William Floyd Elementary School, Shirley

