See marine life close up at the Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead

The Long Island Aquarium is home to sharks,

The Long Island Aquarium is home to sharks, a squid, sea lions, seals and  other marine animals (but sorry, no whales). Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist/Katie Morton, Ridge

By Kehilin Miranda Leon and Alina Wagner Kidsday Reporters
We really enjoyed the Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead. We walked through and took pictures and had an enjoyable day. We saw sharks, a squid, and many other marine animals. They even have a butterfly exhibit here, and we found out that they got them from South America.

We toured outside and got some crystals at JJ Mining and ate lunch. Next, we went to pet the stingrays. The stingrays were so smart. They clip the tails so you don’t get stung.

We found out that many of the animals here are rescues. Did you know that the penguins had been  smuggled into  Kennedy Airport? We then went to see the penguin show and watched them do their tricks.

The seals are our favorite sea animals because they do a lot of tricks, and they listen to their owners and trainers. They do a lot of tricks with a beach ball because they are very talented. They can even throw a ball in the air and catch it with their nose!

You can’t leave without stopping by the gift shop to see all the souvenirs.

INFO: 431 E. Main St., Riverhead, longislandaquarium.com

Angela Mile’s fourth-grade class, Jericho Elementary School, Centereach

