Rooting on Long Island Cheer

Since I was 3, I have been a member of Long Island Cheer.

Long Island Cheer is a cheer gym whose cheerleading travel teams go all around the country to competitions. I have been to Nashville, Boston, Pennsylvania and so many other places. Long Island Cheer also does tumble classes for people who are not on a cheer team. There are more than 400 cheerleaders who go to Long Island Cheer. I hope to be a cheerleader when I get into seventh grade and cheer for my school.

There are different levels at Long Island Cheer. I love full-year cheer. Many kids like the half-year program because it is not as big a commitment.

I like the Summit program. It is a big competition in Florida for full-year cheerleading only. You have to get first place for the judges to give you a bid to Summit.

If you don’t want to cheer but still want to be in great shape, you should try out the tumble classes. You will learn roundoffs, back walkovers, front walkovers and cartwheels, handsprings and so much more.

Info: longislandcheer.com

Cara Grace-Nizich’s fifth-grade class, JFK Elementary School, West Babylon