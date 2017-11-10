Long Island Super Bowls is a place where my friends and I can grab a healthy snack, and sit down and stay a while. What do they sell? Açai (pronounced ah-SAH-ee) bowls.

Açai bowls look and taste great. A big, healthy serving of the Brazilian super fruit is blended into what appears to be a thick smoothie. Then it’s layered with homemade granola, fresh fruit of your choice and coconut, and drizzled with honey. What’s not to like?

These bowls are nutritious, delicious and energizing. My friends and I go often for a yummy snack. Açai bowls are perfect before a sports game or a dance class, or when you’re just craving a delicious, cold refreshing snack.

Service is always fast. Long wooden tables are set up where my friends and I can talk for a while. At Super Bowls, I always see kids from school hanging out, the same way my friends and I do. If you don’t have time to sit down, you can pick up an açai bowl and take it on the road for a convenient, healthy snack.

Not only are the bowls scrumptious, but they also are very pretty. The bright colors and precise toppings make a perfect photo for a social media post.

If you have not tried the açai bowl yet, I recommend it. I visit the Long Island Super Bowls in Rockville Centre, but there are 11 more on Long Island. Check them out online at superbowlsli.com