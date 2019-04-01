A few years ago I took an interest in crocheting. My older sister had been doing it for years, and I thought it would be a fun thing to take up as a hobby.

When I first started it was difficult to do; the stitching was uneven, it was sloppy, etc. No matter what, I had determination to keep going. Eventually I got the hang of it. I’ve never been a particularly fast crocheter, but it is just so much fun and artsy.

I started to crochet again because of a fun pattern my sister had showed me. I wanted to keep going, and I thought, what is an incentive to keep going? I thought, why not make hats for children with cancer? It would be a fun thing to do, and it would really help lift their spirits to have something to wear on their heads. A fuzzy new hat with a pompom or two is creative and fun for kids. I have used a few different patterns to make hats in the past, but this time I just focused on one. Each hat is small and has a big fluffy pompom on the top.

I mostly make hats for infants and toddlers. These hats are small and not really a big gesture, but I hope that they make the kids who wear them happy. Throughout this process YouTube has been my best friend. I looked at a few different videos before finally choosing a pattern. It was just a little something extra that seemed necessary.

The charity that I’ve chose to donate to is the Ronald McDonald House. I went there with my Girl Scout troop last year, and thought it would be a nice place to send the hats. All the kids seemed happy, and just so sweet. There is a website, longislandyarncrawl.com, that has information about collecting the hats so they can be distributed.

Rosemary Meehan's eighth-grade class, Maria Regina School, Seaford