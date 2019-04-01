TODAY'S PAPER
Crocheting for a good cause like Ronald McDonald House patients

Kidsday reporter Rebecca Almodovar, of Maria Regina School

Kidsday reporter Rebecca Almodovar, of Maria Regina School in Seaford, with one of the hats she crocheted for Ronald McDonald House patients. Photo Credit: Newsday/Pat Mullooly

By Rebecca Almodovar Kidsday Reporter
A few years ago I took an interest in crocheting. My older sister had been doing it for years, and I thought it would be a fun thing to take up as a hobby.

When I first started it was difficult to do; the stitching was uneven, it was sloppy, etc. No matter what, I had determination to keep going. Eventually I got the hang of it. I’ve never been a particularly fast crocheter, but it is just so much fun and artsy.

I started to crochet again because of a fun pattern my sister had showed me. I wanted to keep going, and I thought, what is  an incentive to keep going? I thought, why not make hats for children with cancer? It would be a fun thing to do, and it would really help lift their spirits to have something to wear on their heads. A fuzzy new hat with a pompom or two is creative and fun for kids. I have used a few different patterns to make hats in the past, but this time I just focused on one. Each hat is small and has a big fluffy pompom on the top.

I mostly make hats for infants and toddlers. These hats are small and not really a big gesture, but I hope that they make the kids who wear them happy. Throughout this process YouTube has been my best friend. I looked at a few different videos before finally choosing a pattern. It was just a little something extra that seemed necessary.

The charity that I’ve chose to donate to is the Ronald McDonald House. I went there with my Girl Scout troop last year, and thought it would be a nice place to send the hats. All the kids seemed happy, and just so sweet. There is a website, longislandyarncrawl.com, that has information about collecting the hats so they can be distributed.

Rosemary Meehan's eighth-grade class, Maria Regina School, Seaford

