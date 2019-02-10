Recently I noticed that a lot of people are wearing long socks pulled up high, but I don’t know why. So I did research, and here is what a few fourth-grade boys in my class had to say:

Some pros, or advantages, to wearing long socks are: They keep you warm and they look cool. You can see the designs on your socks better. If you have a cut you can cover it up. They look good with sporty outfits.

Some cons, or disadvantages, are: You can’t see them when you wear pants. They look bad when you scrunch them down. They make you sweaty on a hot day, and sometimes they can be scratchy.

What do you think? Do you like wearing long socks or are you a short-sock kind of a person? I wonder how long this trend will last, and I can’t wait to find out what the new trend will be!

Cynthia Howe and Stefanie Murphy’s fourth-grade class, RJO Intermediate School Kings Park