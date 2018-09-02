Have you ever watched the show “This Is Us”? Well, if so, you should know the actor Lonnie Chavis. Lonnie plays young Randall in “This Is Us” and stars in many other hit shows like “White Famous,” “The Thundermans,” “Bella and the Bulldogs,” and “Supergirl.”

Lonnie loves to dance and he even showed us his sweet dance moves. Lonnie has three brothers. He told us that he is home-schooled, and because he is on TV he has had to grow up quickly. We got to interview Lonnie and ask him some questions. Most of all, we liked laughing with him because he was so comfortable talking to us. After our interview he even danced with us!

Who is an actor you would like to work with in the future?

Will Smith. I am also thinking about YouTubers, but with actors, probably Will Smith.

Who is your mentor, and how does that person help you in life?

My mom. She helps me in life by pushing me to be the best. She supports me. She also drives me to work. If I didn’t have her, I wouldn’t be working! My dad drives me too, but he is a barber and he is often cutting hair.

What is your favorite award that you have won?

I won an MTV Popcorn Tearjerker Award [2017].

Sign up for Newsday's Family newsletter Things to do with kids, events, more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

What is your daily routine?

My daily routine is just like any normal kid’s morning but after, instead of going to school, I go to work. I still get up, wash my face, take a shower and go to work.

Which series was your favorite to film?

“White Famous.” That was a fun series because that is more in the now, and this series, “This Is Us,” plays back in the 1990s.

What was your favorite episode on “This Is Us”?

That would be the Thanksgiving episode. I was really funny in that one, and everyone else was too. We had so much fun.

Did your life change once you became an actor?

Yes, I was so surprised! So many people wanted to take pictures on the first day the shows came out. It changed because I now had a lot of fans and people knowing me more. I was getting a little bit more attention from my friends.

Do you play an instrument?

Well, I can hum! I can play a little bit of the piano and the drums.

How does your family feel about you being on the show?

Pretty good! They are proud of me, and they like that I am pursuing my dream.

Where do you see yourself in 15 years?

Working hard. I will have a wife and a son! I will keep working hard.

What is your favorite thing about acting?

That you can relate to the character and express your feelings.

Do you feel like you are close to your TV family?

We get a great family vibe over there!