From the set of “Fuller House” and “When Calls the Heart,” the Kidsday team from Tuckahoe School in Southampton got to meet with the one and only Lori Loughlin when she was in Manhattan last week.

Lori Loughlin was born in Queens, and she grew up in Hauppauge. She had always wanted to become an actor, she said. We learned that she began her career as a model at the age of 11. Lori is known for her roles in “Full House,” and “Fuller House,” as Rebecca Donalson-Katsopolis or just Aunt Becky. But that is not all, she is also busy in shows such as “When Calls the Heart,” as Abigail Stanton and in “Garage Mysteries,” as Jennifer.

Matheus asked Lori if she was interested in acting at an early age and she responded that she definitely was. She even told her parents that she wanted to be an actor when she was little. Matheus also asked if she was sad that “Fuller House” is ending. She answered that she will be sad, and that she will miss her cast friends.

Emma, asked Lori about a movie she was in called, “The Homegrown Christmas.” In this movie, Lori got to work with her daughter, Bella. Lori explained that she loves to work with her daughter and that she feels having that time and experience with Bella (Isabella Giannulli) is very special. Emma also ask Lori what she finds the most challenging about being an actor. Lori said that being rejected is the hardest part, but that it’s important to keep trying.

Zebediah was interested to learn that the wild beach at Robert Moses State Park was Lori’s favorite beach when she lived on Long Island. She explained that she grew up going there with her family and friends. Zebediah asked Lori how being an actor has affected her life, and Lori explained that acting has opened up many opportunities in her life that she might not otherwise have gotten, like working closely with her daughter.

Olivia and she asked Lori if she tries to put messages into her shows. Lori answered that she tries to keep her shows very family oriented . She grew up with family friendly television and she feels it’s important to have these kinds of shows available to families. Olivia also asked about Lori’s relationship between herself and the other actors backstage, and Lori explained that in all of the shows that she acts in, she has created a bond and the cast has become like family.

We all enjoyed interviewing Lori Loughlin and found her acting career and life to be very interesting. She was a very positive and kindhearted person. Interviewing her made us want to watch more of her movies and shows!